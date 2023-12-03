Penn State ranked no. 10 in final College Football Playoff rankings

Following the announcement of this year’s College Football Playoff came the full unveiling the full slate for the New Years Six bowl games, as well as the full top 25 rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee. As Penn State’s matchup against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl was announced, it was confirmed the Nittany Lions ended the year ranked no. 10 in the playoff rankings, with Ole Miss taking the 11th spot.

Penn State will now have a chance to secure another 11-2 season and a top-10 finish in the rankings when it closes out the year in Atlanta against the Ole Miss Rebels. Three Big Ten teams rank in the top 10 of the final College Football Playoff rankings with no. 1 Michigan and no. 7 Ohio State joining Penn State.

Here are the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season…

Michigan (College Football Playoff) Washington (College Football Playoff) Texas (College Football Playoff) Alabama (College Football Playoff) Florida State Georgia Ohio State Oregon Missouri Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Arizona Louisville Notre Dame Iowa NC State Oregon State Oklahoma State Tennessee Clemson Liberty SMU Kansas State

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire