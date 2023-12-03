Penn State ranked no. 10 in final College Football Playoff rankings
Following the announcement of this year’s College Football Playoff came the full unveiling the full slate for the New Years Six bowl games, as well as the full top 25 rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee. As Penn State’s matchup against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl was announced, it was confirmed the Nittany Lions ended the year ranked no. 10 in the playoff rankings, with Ole Miss taking the 11th spot.
Penn State will now have a chance to secure another 11-2 season and a top-10 finish in the rankings when it closes out the year in Atlanta against the Ole Miss Rebels. Three Big Ten teams rank in the top 10 of the final College Football Playoff rankings with no. 1 Michigan and no. 7 Ohio State joining Penn State.
Here are the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season…
Michigan (College Football Playoff)
Washington (College Football Playoff)
Texas (College Football Playoff)
Alabama (College Football Playoff)
Florida State
Georgia
Ohio State
Oregon
Missouri
Penn State
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
LSU
Arizona
Louisville
Notre Dame
Iowa
NC State
Oregon State
Oklahoma State
Tennessee
Clemson
Liberty
SMU
Kansas State
Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.