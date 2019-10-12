Penn State players warm up in custom T-shirts denouncing racist letter

A letter sent to Jonathan Sunderland has received a staunch rejection from Penn State football. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Penn State football program’s collective rejection of the racist letter sent to safety Jonathan Sutherland reached the field on Saturday, as players warmed up with custom-made T-shirts bearing a message.

The shirts’ message: “Chains, Tattoos, Dreads & WE ARE.”

PSU CB Lamont Wade warming up in a t-shirt that reads: Chains, tattoos, dreads & WE ARE pic.twitter.com/bLzY1C84Kj — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 12, 2019

According to the Daily Collegian, multiple players were seen wearing the shirts in pregame before the Nittany Lions’ game at Iowa.

Penn State defensive end Antonio Shelton exposed the letter decrying Sutherland’s dreadlocks as “disgusting and certainly not attractive” and calling for a dress code for football players. The letter triggered a program-wide outcry, with Sutherland later calling the message “rude, ignorant and judging.”

One of my teammates got this. Explain to me how this isn’t racist. pic.twitter.com/Qms1F6DEEP — Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 7, 2019

The shirts are almost certainly worn with the blessing of head coach James Franklin, who vigorously defended Sutherland as “one of the most respected players in our program.”

“He’s the ultimate example of what our program is all about,” Franklin said. He’s a captain. He’s a Dean’s List honors student. He’s confident, he’s articulate, he’s intelligent, he’s thoughtful, he’s caring, and he’s committed.”

