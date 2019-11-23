Penn State QB Sean Clifford exits Ohio State game with injury

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was injured in the third quarter vs. Ohio State. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford went down with a painful-looking injury in the third quarter against Ohio State.

Clifford, Penn State’s redshirt sophomore starter, had trouble with a shotgun snap, regained possession and managed to fire off a pass to tight end Nick Bowers for a first down. But Clifford was leveled by Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison as he released the pass.

(via FOX)

Clifford was in significant pain on the field, but did manage to slowly walk off the field under his own power.

After Clifford’s injury, backup Will Levis came into the game and led the offense to its first touchdown of the game. Journey Brown did most of the work. Brown rushed for 41 yards on the drive, including a score from 18 yards out.

Brown’s touchdown cut Ohio State’s lead to 21-7 with 8:19 left in the third quarter. PSU then forced an OSU fumble on the ensuing possession, setting up a touchdown run by Levis to cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 21-14.

