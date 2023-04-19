Penn State QB Sean Clifford visits Eagles ahead of 2023 NFL draft

The Eagles are all about development, and as the quarterback factory looks to add another prospect, former Penn State star Sean Clifford was in town for a visit.

Penn State QB Sean Clifford visited the #Eagles today. pic.twitter.com/7xZPs4YYEF — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 19, 2023

Clifford visited Philadelphia and participated in the team’s local pro day before next week’s NFL draft.

Eagles are hosting their local Pro Day today… https://t.co/tB2Re8zaza — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 19, 2023

Clifford is the most prolific passer in Penn State history, a true dual-threat quarterback, holding the records for passing yards (10,661) and passing touchdowns (86).

In his final game against Utah, Clifford had an MVP performance in the Rose Bowl, completing 16 of 22 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns

More Eagles News and Notes!

NFL draft history: Every player selected with the 94th overall pick since 2000 Eagles land high in a ranking of the most optimistic fan bases ahead of 2023 NFL draft Eagles create salary cap relief after restructuring Jordan Mailata's contract Dak Prescott has high praise for Jalen Hurts after Eagles' QB agrees to historic contract extension One Ideal prospect for Eagles at every position in the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire