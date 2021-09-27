Penn State QB Sean Clifford named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of Week

There is a lot of buzz and happiness going on in State College as the Penn State Nittany Lions are 4-0 following their most recent victory over Villanova. After a clean 4-0 mark in the month of September, Penn State enters October continuing to climb the national rankings and leading to conversations about whether or not they are capable of crashing the College Football Playoff. Their quarterback, Sean Clifford, has been a big reason for all of that, and on Monday the Big Ten honored him.

The Big Ten announced its players of the week for Week 4’s games. Clifford, coming off a career-high for single-game passing yardage, earned co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Clifford shared the weekly offensive Big Ten honor with Northwestern running back Evan Hull, who rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns in Northwestern’s 35-6 win over Ohio over the weekend.

Clifford’s reaction to the award? It seemed as though he was merely focused on the next opponent coming up.

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich also weighed in with his congratulations to his quarterback before shifting the focus quickly back to Week 5.

During Penn State’s win over Villanova this past weekend, Clifford threw for 401 yards and four touchdown passes. Clifford became just the second [asser in Penn State history to throw for at least 400 yards in a single game. He joined Christian Hackenberg in the exclusive club. This was also the third time Clifford passed for four touchdowns in a single game.

This is the first time in his career at Penn State that Clifford was named Offensive Player of the week. Clifford is the first Penn State player to receive the weekly honor since KJ Hamler on Oct. 21, 2019.

Penn State now gets ready to return to conference play for a showdown with Indiana on Saturday under the lights in primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football from Beaver Stadium.

