Penn State QB Sean Clifford was among Giants’ local pro day attendees

The New York Giants held their local pro day on Thursday and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was among the attendees.

Clifford is projected to be a Day 3 selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

Clifford had a five-year career for the Nittany Lions with his first coming one year after Penn State legend Saquon Barkley departed.

Clifford had a relatively underwhelming college career with the hype surrounding him and his Penn State teams. Turnovers (31 career interceptions) and accuracy were huge problems for him as he was prone to making bad throws against the tough Big Ten defenses he faced.

However, Clifford did end up with over 10,000 yards passing, 1,000 yards rushing, and 101 total touchdowns in his collegiate career.

The Giants are in the market for a third-string quarterback for the offseason as they only have Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor under contract for the time being. Clifford could be a target for Big Blue in the sixth round to the undrafted free agent window.

Meanwhile, other local pro day attendees include Delaware linebacker Johnny Buchanan, Rutgers defensive back Christian Izien, Purdue long-snapper Nick Zecchino, Princeton tight end Carson Bobo and Temple defensive lineman Xach Gill, reports Art Stapleton of USA TODAY.

