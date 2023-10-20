Penn State QB Drew Allar is an Ohio native. Why didn’t he end up with the Buckeyes?

Drew Allar grew up less than a two-hour drive from Ohio Stadium.

He blossomed into a star at Medina High School, setting county passing records and emerging as this state’s highest-ranked quarterback prospect in the modern recruiting era.

It will make for a curious sight on Saturday when Ohio State hosts Penn State in a heavily billed matchup of top-10 teams, and Allar, a ballyhooed homegrown passer, lines up behind center for the Nittany Lions.

The recruiting loss for the Buckeyes was due in no small part to Quinn Ewers.

Ohio State had long been in pursuit of Ewers, the gunslinger from the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, offering him a scholarship when he was in the eighth grade.

Ewers was a mega-recruit, only the sixth player ever to receive a perfect composite recruiting ranking, and with Allar the same year in high school, the Buckeyes didn’t – at least at first – look for another quarterback in their 2022 class after flipping Ewers from Texas in late 2020.

“That’s why it didn’t naturally happen,” said Larry Laird, who coached Allar at Medina.

Then Ewers made an unusual decision. He graduated a year early from Carroll High School and enrolled at Ohio State in 2021, leaving Ryan Day’s program in a bit of bind as it looked to fill a hole in its class for the following year.

To compensate for Ewers’ reclassification, the Buckeyes went after Allar, offering him a scholarship.

But it was late in the cycle. Allar was beginning his senior season and had been committed to Penn State for several months. The recruitment by Ohio State gained little traction.

“I was never going to flip after I committed unless something major happened,” Allar said, “and nothing major happened. I was always 100% in with Penn State.”

Laird remains unsurprised that Allar was firm.

“The same reason you would want Drew Allar is the same reason he was never going to flip,” Laird said. “He’s a great kid and he made his commitment.”

The Buckeyes tried to strike a delicate balance when they targeted Allar.

“We were always respectful of the situation,” Day said. “He was always respectful of the situation. He and his family were great.

“When you’re committed somewhere and you have a relationship over time, it’s just one of those things where you talk to him, reach out and see if anything were to ever change, let us know, but at the same time, he was committed to Penn State, and we respected that.”

Ohio State didn’t whiff on signing a passer in 2022. Devin Brown decommitted from Southern California and ended up with the Buckeyes.

Allar was a five-star prospect and the fourth-highest ranked quarterback in the nation, but Brown was not far behind in in the 247Sports composite rankings as a four-star and sixth overall at the position.

Penn State was well-positioned to hold on to Allar with Mike Yurcich as its offensive coordinator. A northeast Ohio native who was the Buckeyes’ quarterbacks coach in 2019, Yurcich began recruiting Allar when he was at Texas in 2020.

Laird has for decades known Yurcich, who attended Euclid High School just as his mother did, so he received a call from him in 2020 asking about Allar’s potential.

Allar was lightly recruited at the time, having picked up scholarships from only a handful of Mid-American Conference schools.

But Laird told Yurcich that he expected Allar to continue developing into a Power Five Conference-caliber quarterback

When Yurcich went to Penn State in 2021, he continued recruiting Allar.

“It was just a natural maturation of the relationship,” Laird said.

Allar took over as Medina’s starting quarterback the second half of his sophomore season and spent time at other positions on teams in middle school.

He was, at first, a tight end like his father, Kevin, who played at Eastern Michigan in the early 1990s, as well as linebacker.

But he had the physical tools to thrive as a passer.

Laird remembers watching Allar throw passes during one of the Battling Bees’ summer workouts in 2019. The sound as much as the sight stood out. Allar’s balls hummed.

“When he really lets it loose, you can hear it,” Laird said.

The strong right arm of Allar, who is 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, was poised to elevate the Nittany Lions’ aerial attack this fall as he took over for Sean Clifford.

But he has not needed to heave many balls. Allar’s average depth of target is 6.8 yards, the lowest among starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten, complementing Penn State’s ball control.

The sophomore’s precision has been the biggest factor in him leading the Nittany Lions over their 6-0 start. He's thrown 12 touchdowns without an interception, the only starter in the conference who has not been picked off.

Allar is savvy in the pocket, knowing where to distribute. Laird saw his preparedness at Medina when he dropped into his office in last period each day so they could watch film together, referring to him as a “film junkie.”

“Even times when I didn’t want to watch,” Laird said, “he would be like, ‘We’re watching film, right?’ ”

Now a chance to show his latest step comes this weekend.

“It’s just a great opportunity to go back home,” Allar said.

