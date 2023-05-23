Penn State QB commit earns Elite 11 invite

It is safe to say Ethan Grunkemeyer had quite a memorable weekend in State College. In the same weekend, the Class of 2024 quarterback from Ohio announced his commitment to Penn State and then went on to perform well enough at an Elite 11 camp to receive an invite to the Elite11 finals.

Grunkemeyer is a four-star recruit from Lewis Center, Ohio, and is a nice pickup for James Franklin and his coaching staff out of Ohio. Grunkemeyer is scouted as a potential starter down the road and could potentially be the next in line to start for Penn State after Drew Allar, another Ohio recruit for the Nittany Lions (who, coincidentally, succeeds another Ohio product in Sean Clifford).

Penn State offered Grunkemeyer a scholarship in April of this year and a month later received his verbal commitment.

Congrats to all the QBs who came out to learn and compete today in State College! One finals invite so far and maybe more to come from a good group… Welcome to the #Elite11 fraternity @e_grunkemeyer, now make the most of it🙌#EarnedNotGiven pic.twitter.com/1wYM6TAPxl — Brian Stumpf (@Stumpf_Brian) May 21, 2023

Grunkemeyer joins a growing list of Penn State quarterbacks who have been invited to the Elite 11 Finals including Zac Wasserman (1999), Anthony Morelli (2003), Pat Devlin (2005), Rob Bolden (2009), Christian Hackenberg (2012), Sean Clifford (2016), Drew Allar (2021), and Jaxon Smolik (2022).

