Penn State at Purdue men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream on Saturday

Penn State is on the road this weekend to face its biggest challenge of the season. The Nittany Lions visit no. 1 Purdue on Saturday afternoon as they look to score one of the biggest upsets of the season so far. Penn State has never beaten a no. 1 team in college basketball, and they have yet to win a true road game this season. The Nittany Lions are 0-2 on the road in Big Ten play early on this season as well.

Purdue has lost two games this season though, and both have come in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are coming off an 88-72 loss at Nebraska, so Zach Edey and company will be ready for a rebound win at home. Edey is leading Purdue with 21.8 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Kanye Clary leads Penn State with 18.8 points per game this season as he continues to see major improvement in his role in the offense in his sophomore season. Senior Ace Baldwin Jr. is adding 13.1 points per game and has a Big Ten-leading 2.9 steals per game.

Penn State has lost seven consecutive games against Purdue, including last season’s Big Ten championship game in the Big Ten tournament. Penn State trailed by as many as 17 points in the conference tournament championship game before coming up just short of a shocking win in a 67-65 loss.

Penn State is 3-24 all-time in West Lafayette, Indiana and 0-14 all-time against no. 1 teams.

Here is how to catch Penn State look to topple no. 1 Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

Penn State at Purdue Men’s Basketball

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

