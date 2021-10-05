Penn State punter Jordan Stout receives national weekly honor

Penn State punter Jordan Stout is continuing to establish himself as one of the top punters in the country. Following his dynamic performance against Indiana, Stout was honored as the nation’s top punter.

The Ray Guy Award and the Augusta Sports Council announced on Tuesday Stout was selected as this week’s Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week. Stout was also named the Big Ten’s co-special teams player of the week for his big punting display in Penn State’s 24-0 victory over Indiana in Week 5.

Stout is among the nation’s leading punters with an average punting distance of 48.46 yards. Other punters may have higher averages, but this doesn’t take into account Stout’s ability to drop a punt deep in an opponent’s side of the field. Indiana started three possessions inside their own 20-yard line last week, and Stout has shown a great ability to help flip the field (see the Wisconsin game).

We often don’t heap enough praise on kickers and punters when they are doing their job exceptionally well. Stout continues to handle multiple special teams responsibilities, with his punting game his strongest asset.

Related

Jahan Dotson shined in primetime against Indiana Penn State fans are going to hate ESPN's latest FPI update Penn State's Jordan Stout once again honored by Big Ten What Jahan Dotson learned from KJ Hamler about Sean Clifford at Penn State Penn State opens as slight underdog at Iowa 5 takeaways from Penn State's Week 5 win over Indiana

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.