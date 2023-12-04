Penn State punter enters the transfer portal

With the ever-expanding transfer portal opening on Monday morning, there was no shortage of news about many players opting to leave their current programs. For Penn State, that news began with special teams and redshirt freshman punter Alex Bacchetta announcing he was entering the portal. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

I would like to thank Penn State and the entire staff for the past 2 years. I’m incredibly thankful for all the memories and experiences with my teammates over these two seasons. I wish Penn State the absolute best. I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years remaining. pic.twitter.com/WMfEOIWX1M — Alex Bacchetta (@AlexBacchetta) December 4, 2023

Bacchetta was a redshirt last fall and served as the backup to FAU transfer Riley Thompson. He appeared in only two games during his two-year career at Penn State. The Australian played his senior season last year, so it is unclear whether he would have more eligibility, but Bacchetta’s portal entry seems to point in that direction.

Bacchetta is a Georgia high school product who was a three-time all-state selection at the 3A level and was the third-ranked punter in the Class of 2022. Before deciding on Penn State, he had offers from Arkansas and Virginia.

If Thompson does not gain more eligibility after playing Australian rules football at a college level, Penn State will be in the market for a new punter.

The transfer portal will close on January 2, 2024.

