Penn State punter Barney Amor honored by Big Ten

One of Penn State’s breakout heroes this season has been punter Barney Amor. Amor, who has been a model of consistency this season on special teams, was finally honored by the Big Ten for his performance on the field. As Lizzo would say, it’s about damn time.

Amor was named the Big Ten’s special teams player of the week for Week 5. In a rainy game against Northwestern, Amor punted five times with an average of 40.0 yards per punt, Four of his five punts landed inside the 20-yard line, with three downed inside the 10-yard line. Amor’s ability to flip the field has come in handy and should continue to do so this season.

The last Penn State player to be named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week was Jordan Stout, last September.

Here are this week’s Big Ten players of the week:

Offensive Player of the Week: Miyan Williams, RB, Ohio State

Defensive Player of the Week: Cam Allen, S, Purdue

Special Teams Player of the Week: Barney Amor, P, Penn State

Freshman of the Week: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, Nebraska

A Penn State player has won at least one Big Ten weekly award each week this season. Sean Clifford was the Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week after Week 1. Nick Singleton was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week in Week 2 and Week 3. Ji'Ayir Brown was named Defensive Player of the Week after Week 3 as well. Kaytron Allen was the Freshman of the Week in Week 4.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire