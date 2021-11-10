Penn State prediction vs. Michigan Wolverines: Will the real offense, please stand up?

We finally will know for certain Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium.

How close is Penn State's offense to becoming the full-force attack envisioned in August and September — the one sparked by the All-America receiver, not carried by it?

While the recent overall results have proved discouraging in the past month since Sean Clifford was injured, all of the promising parts are still in play, and often have been near-misses.

Best day at PSU: Is Jahan Dotson the best Penn State receiver ever? The record-setter makes his case

Ready for Michigan: Helmet Stripe Game: What is Penn State's new football fan gimmick for Michigan?

The tell-all performance has arrived against the Top 10 Michigan Wolverines.

As QB Clifford continues to recover and recalibrate, the opportunity for redemption and proving is strong. Saturday's fate may ultimately turn on how well his offensive line can protect against the Wolverines' fierce rushers — allowing him to tweak his connections with promising targets not named Jahan Dotson.

Parker Washington's return to form will be one of the telling points of Penn State's match with Michigan. The No. 2 receiver must be able to help Sean Clifford spread out the offensive wealth better.

Clifford seems close. But his accuracy and comfort have wavered just enough since returning, and his other wideouts and tight ends have not stepped up nearly enough. When he's followed a poor throw with a strike, they've often faltered, glaringly so.

It's all clunked up coordinator Mike Yurcich's machine and the adapting has not gone well. And there's no time for recreating at this point. The running game is what it is: a hopeful accessory piece, only.

It's those other receivers, primarily wideouts Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith and tight ends Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson, who are the keys. Washington, for example, struggled uncharacteristically so at Maryland.

The feeling is that Clifford can connect better with these guys, which opens up everything for the group. Like what you saw in the first quarter and change at Iowa.

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Story continues

Standing in the way is Michigan's attacking defense led by rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. They've combined for 14.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and five forced fumbles.

Penn State's offensive line must lock down and give Clifford time. Give him the proper chances to keep helping put these puzzle pieces back in place.

The rest is predictable, starting with Michigan pounding the ball on the ground, even if Hassan Haskins is its only healthy runner.

The Nittany Lion defense, led by its ever-rising secondary, will keep them in it, as always.

The teams will exchange booming punts.

Clifford and his receivers can control the outcome, though, if they can truly take advantage of the infatuation with trying to halt Dotson.

It's a wonderful extra chance opportunity for Clifford. Expect him to show his best command of things yet, proving just enough.

Bodani's pick: Penn State 28, Michigan 20

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Nittany Lions vs. Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten