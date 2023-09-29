Penn State playing 'keep away'

Sep. 29—Pretty much throughout his tenure as Penn State's head coach, James Franklin has touted the value of the splash play.

The "explosive play battle" is one Franklin talks about after every game. He sent two different offensive coordinators — John Donovan and Kirk Ciarrocca — to the unemployment line, because their offenses didn't make enough.

He brought in two others — Joe Moorhead and Mike Yurcich — because of a demonstrated history of doing so. When he fired Ciarrocca rather surprisingly after the 2020 season and brought in Yurcich, Franklin said the three most important things offenses can do are create explosive plays, limit turnovers and score points. "Create explosive plays" was the first of the three he mentioned, and rightfully so. The last time the Nittany Lions won the Big Ten championship, it did so behind an offense that hit those explosive plays — runs of 10 yards or more, and passes of 15 or more, by definition — with stunning regularity.

"It's going to be spread. It's going to be tempo. It's going to be an emphasis on explosive plays," Franklin insisted, when talking about what he expected of Yurcich's offense.

And yet, nearly four years later — with Penn State off to an impressive 4-0 start, outscoring opponents by an average of 41-9 and arguably in its best position ever to make its first College Football Playoff field — the story around the Nittany Lions offense is how it is winning without the big play.

No. 6 Penn State heads into Northwestern on Saturday with an explosive play percentage noticeably down from a season ago.

The Lions managed just 12 explosive plays in their two conference wins, over Illinois and Iowa, but even that number is deceiving. Four of the five splash plays they managed on the way to a White Out win over the Hawkeyes came courtesy of two backups, quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Trey Potts, running roughshod over a battered-and-bruised defense that fell desperately behind against the starters.

A week earlier against the Fighting Illini, Penn State managed just two gains of more than 20 yards, the kind of plays that have carried the offense in past years.

The trend came despite the presence of a strong-armed and accurate quarterback, Drew Allar, adept at getting the ball down the field and two sophomore running backs, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who made ripping off long runs a feature of the offense in 2022.

Allen had eight 20-plus-yard gains last season. He's still waiting for his first of 2023.

Singleton had 12 runs of more than 20 yards. Two went for 70 yards or more, including an 87-yard touchdown in the Rose Bowl win over Utah. He had two splash-play touchdown runs, of 27 and 45 yards, against Maryland alone.

His 19-yard run against Iowa last week is his longest run of this season, so far.

Four of Penn State's six longest rushing plays one-third of the way into the season have been authored by Pribula and Potts.

And yet, it has hardly mattered.

Penn State has gone about playing offense a different way in 2023. Last season, with a bigger reliance on taking shots down the field, Penn State scored 13 touchdowns after drives that lasted more than four minutes. It already has 12 this season.

Its offense leads the Big Ten in points per game, and is on a nation-best streak of scoring 30 or more points in 11 consecutive games.

It leads the nation in time of possession, hogging the ball for more than 37 minutes per outing, and turnover margin at plus-11 (far clear of second-place Fresno State and Maryland, who are plus-8). It's firmly in the top half the conference, statistically, in rushing offense (210 yards per game) and passing offense (239.8). They Nittany Lions have elected to try to keep drives going on fourth down nine times, and converted eight.

Perhaps most striking: It is averaging 29 more offensive plays run per game than its opponents, a number not likely to fall considering the Wildcats rank last in the Big Ten in time of possession themselves.

"Some of it is how people are defending us, in terms of trying to stop our two running backs by overloading the box, but then also playing soft — like Illinois with a safety at 25 yards deep in the middle of the field, in their way of stopping the explosive play with soft corners.

"We've got to be able to show that we can grind it out or be explosive, run the ball to win, pass the ball to win. We need to continue to grow and develop in the explosive play area."

To this point, Penn State has put on a display of efficiently taking what the defense gives.

Players believe the big plays will come, but if not, the attitude the offense has developed is one the team has adopted. That it, in many ways, likes.

"Our mentality with the offensive line and running backs we have (is), just run the ball and give them body blows the whole time," Allar said. "Show how physical we can be in the run game. That opens up everything in the pass game."

