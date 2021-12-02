What Penn State players were named All-Big Ten for 2021?

Award season is upon us, and a number of Penn State players are receiving Big Ten accolades. The Big Ten unveiled its all-Big Ten rosters for the 2021 season as selected by the coaches and media around the conference. The Penn State defense landed two first-team All-Big Ten players after a very strong season.

Jaquan Brisker was one of four defensive backs to receive first-team accolades by the Big Ten coaches. Brisker joined Michigan’s Dax Hill and the Iowa duo of Dane Belton and Riley Moss on the first-team list.

Defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie also landed on the first team after an impressive fall season after transferring from Temple. Ebikeitie was listed on the first-team defensive line along with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett, and Purdue’s George Karlaftis. That would be one monster of a defensive line, for sure.

Jahan Dotson was the only Penn State player to receive All-Big Ten recognition on offense. Dotson was named to the second-team All-Big Ten along with Garrett Wilson of Ohio State. Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Purdue’s David Bell took the first-team honors.

On special teams, punter Jordan Stout was named first-team All-Big Ten. Of course, that should have been expected after Stout was named the Big Ten’s punter of the year. Dotson also received a third-team nod for All-Big Ten as a return specialist.

PJ Mustipher and Ellis Brooks each appeared on the second-team defense. Brandon Smith, Ji’Ayir Brown, and Joey Porter Jr. all appeared on the third team All-Big Ten list.

Sean Clifford, Juice Scruggs, and Rasheed Walker all earned honorable mention for the offense by the coaches. Walker was named third-team All-Big Ten by the Big Ten media, while Brenton Strange and Mike Miranda received an honorable mention by the media. Defensive honorable mentions went to Tariq Castro-Fields and Jesse Luketa as well. Luketa received third-team All-Big Ten by the media. the media also gave honorable mention nods to Mustipher, Brooks, Brown, and Curtis Jacobs in addition to those appearing on the coaches honorable mentions list.

