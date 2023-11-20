Penn State players offer their appreciation to James Franklin [opinion]

Nov. 19—Theo Johnson was one of 25 Penn State football players to be recognized Saturday on Senior Day and who received hugs from their head coach.

After Penn State dispatched Rutgers 27-6 at Beaver Stadium, Johnson, a team captain, turned the tables on James Franklin in the locker room and thanked him after his rough week.

"After every game, Coach Franklin tells us how much he loves and appreciates us," Johnson said. "I feel like sometimes he doesn't get that in return and we don't express that to him.

"I just wanted to tell him how much we love and appreciate him because he gave everyone in that room a chance, an opportunity."

Franklin became emotional, according to Johnson and other players, a week after the Nittany Lions lost another big game to Michigan and six days after he fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

"Honestly, he was speechless," defensive end Chop Robinson said. "He was tearing up a bit. I had never seen him cry before."

Some of Franklin's in-game decisions can be criticized. Some of his press-conference comments can be questioned. But one thing that can't be doubted is the strong bond he has forged with his players.

Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, who's now with the New England Patriots, returned Saturday to serve as honorary captain with former Lions defensive end Aaron Maybin. Gesicki wore a hoodie screened with an image of Franklin in support of his coach.

"Penn State is lucky to have a leader of men like @coachjfranklin," Gesicki posted on social media. "Best in the business."

The Lions have had few off-the-field problems during Franklin's 10 seasons. They're graduating at an 89% rate, according to the most recent NCAA report. That's 7% higher than the average of teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Safety Keaton Ellis, who grew up in State College, dreamed of playing for Penn State like his father, Bruce, did. He spoke Saturday about the gratitude he has for Franklin.

"He trusted in me, he believed in me," Ellis said. "That's really all I could ask for. He stuck with me all these five years. I love him. I appreciate him for just being there, not only for me but for my teammates.

"I think the biggest thing is, he set me up to be a man. He set me up for after football. He gave all of us, especially me, a blueprint of how to be a man."

Franklin, of course, has his detractors who are cynical about the way he talks about the team and the staff being a family and about almost anything else.

He's not a saint. He's not above criticism.

For example, many of us still have questions about why Yurcich was allowed to call plays if he wasn't following Franklin's instructions and for how long it went on.

He shouldn't have waited four days to accept responsibility for the offense's dreadful performance in the 24-15 loss to Michigan.

But take a step back and admire the healthy relationships he has with Penn State players, who he never rips in public.

"In college sports, you just spend so much time with these guys," Franklin said, "through the recruiting process, through their academic experience, through their football experience, with the highest highs and lowest lows. It's everything from their girlfriends breaking up with them, to divorces, to deaths.

"Really, you experience it all. These are real, significant relationships. They know how much I care about them."

Which is why several players stood up for their coach Saturday, including defensive tackle Dvon Ellies, who also thanked Franklin in the locker room.

"He puts up with a lot and has to go through a lot," Johnson said. "He always protects us and shields us from stuff. People have a lot of opinions on our coach, but in our locker room everyone has tremendous love and respect for him and who he is."