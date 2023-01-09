What Penn State players are in the NFL playoffs in 2023?

The NFL’s regular season is now officially in the books and the field for this year’s playoff is set. And once again, this NFL postseason will be seeing Penn State well represented throughout the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the most former Nittany Lions on their roster as the battle for the Super Bowl is about to get underway. In all, there are 18 players from Penn State in this year’s NFL playoffs.

The only teams in the NFL playoffs with no Penn State ties are the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

Here is a look at every Penn State player on a roster for a team in the NFL playoffs.

Ryan Bates, offensive tackle, Buffalo Bills

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) blocks for quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

DaQuan Jones, defensive tackle, Buffalo Bills

Nov 2, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (91) during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Bowers, tight end, Cincinnati Bengals

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 09: Tight end Nick Bowers #83 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates his touchdown with teammate Rasheed Walker #53 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the third quarter at TCFBank Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Odafe Oweh, linebacker, Baltimore Ravens

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Stout, punter, Baltimore Ravens

Jul 27, 2022; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) catches the ball during day one of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Johnson, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers

Penn State’s Austin Johnson, (99), makes a tackle during the Nittany Lions’ 26-24 victory over the UCF Knights at Croke Park Stadium on Saturday, August 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Daily Record/Sunday News, Jason Plotkin)

Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins

Aug 13, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Givens, defensive tackle, San Francisco 49ers

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens (90) walks off the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Gould, kicker, San Francisco 49ers

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) celebrates with teammate after kicking the game winning field goal during a NFC Divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Chisena, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

Oct 12, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions long snapper Chris Stoll (91) and safety Drew Hartlaub (37) and wide receiver Dan Chisena (88) in action against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Smith, offensive tackle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Nassib, linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (94) reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Connor McGovern, offensive guard, Dallas Cowboys

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates his touchdown reception with guard Connor McGovern (66) during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes (34) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Brown, linebacker, New York Giants

Sep 7, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Cam Brown (6) tackles Buffalo Bulls running back Kevin Marks (5) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Buffalo 45-13. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

