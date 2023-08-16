What Penn State players made ESPN’s top 100 college football players list for 2023?

The start of a new college football season is quickly approaching, and the hype for the Penn State Nittany Lions continues to build. On top of being a consensus no. 7 team in the preseason polls, Penn State’s roster is being lauded for some of the top talent it possesses.

Penn State landed a number of players on ESPN’s annual list of the top 100 players in college football, which is always an encouraging sign when gearing up for what could be a fun season. The Nittany Lions landed six players on the list of the top 100 players this season, with three on offense and three on defense. How about that for some balance?

Here is a look at each of the six players appearing on ESPN’s top 100 college football players list for the 2023 season, and some quick reactions on their inclusion. You can view the full list from ESPN to see what other players made the list this season.

No. 16 - Olu Fashanu, Offensive Tackle

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN said: Fashanu passed up potentially being a first-round NFL draft selection to return for another season. He was a big part of an offensive line that allowed Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen to enjoy such early success last season. The Nittany Lions averaged 181.1 yards on the ground — fourth in the Big Ten.

Reaction: It should come as no surprise to see Penn State’s top NFL draft prospect ranked as the highest Nittany Lion on the list. Fashanu is projected to be an early first-round draft pick in 2024 after making a surprise return to the program for the 2023 season. Fashanu’s return was a big boost to give Penn State arguably the best offensive line to take the field under head coach James Franklin.

No. 29 - Nick Singleton, Running Back

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN said: Singleton led the Penn State offense with 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ran for at least 100 yards in four games, paced by a 179-yard effort in a convincing 46-10 win over Ohio, and had five multi-touchdown games.

Reaction: The Big Ten freshman of the year is expected to be the leading rusher for the Nittany Lions once again this season. Singleton set a Penn State freshman rushing touchdown record with his 12 touchdowns, including a pair in the Rose Bowl to end last season.

No. 45 - Kalen King, Cornerback

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN said: King’s three interceptions put him second on the team last year, behind safety Ji’Ayir Brown (four). He started nine games in 2022, recording 30 tackles (23 solo) and 18 PBUs. King’s 30 tackles were tied for eighth on the team. The Nittany Lions’ pass defense (212.8 YPG) ranked ninth in the Big Ten last season.

Reaction: Penn State’s Kalen King has certainly lived up to the hype he had coming out of high school. And the best could be on the way this season as King becomes the top player in the secondary. King could be a potential first-round draft pick with a solid season this fall.

No. 68 - Kaytron Allen, Running Back

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN said: Allen rushed for 867 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman last fall, playing in all 13 games and forming a productive 1-2 punch with Nicholas Singleton. Allen ran for a career-high 117 yards in a 55-10 victory at Rutgers on Nov. 19. His three touchdowns against Indiana helped lead the way to a 45-14 road victory on Nov. 5.

Reaction: The other half of Penn State’s youth movement in the run game, Kaytron Allen proved to be a valuable piece of the offense. On the few occasions when things weren’t chugging for Singleton, Allen was able to provide the needed spark on offense. And if not for Singleton, Allen would have set the Penn State freshman rushing touchdown record with his 10 touchdowns.

No. 73 - Chop Robinson, Defensive End

What ESPN said: Robinson earned the team’s defensive player of the week award three times. He recorded 26 tackles (19 solo) with 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. His 5½ sacks were tied for seventh-most in the Big Ten while his 10 tackles for loss were 15th in the conference.

Reaction: The addition of Chop Robinson paid off in a big way last season. The transfer form Maryland didn’t take long to establish himself on the defensive line and he’ll once again be a problem for opposing offensive lines on the edges all season long.

No. 82 - Abdul Carter, Linebacker

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN said: Carter was second on the Nittany Lions in tackles with 56 last season while leading the way with his 6½ sacks. On the way toward earning second team All-Big Ten recognition, he became the eighth linebacker in school history to record at least 10 tackles for loss and six sacks in a season.

Reaction: Penn State had more stars in the making outside of the running game. Abdul Carter was one fo the Big Ten’s top freshmen as well at the linebacker position. Carter will be a force to reckon with once again this season and it is scary to think how much better he could be this season.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire