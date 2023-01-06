What Penn State players made ESPN’s top 100 players of 2022?

With just one game remaining in the 2022 college football season to crown this year’s national champion, ESPN has ranked the top 100 players from the sport we saw in 2022. And among the top 100 players ranked by ESPN, three of them wore the blue and white uniforms of Penn State.

Penn State had two of its top defensive players, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety Ji’Ayir Brown, and its top offensive lineman, Olu Fashanu, recognized on ESPN’s list of the top 100 players from the 2022 season. Compared to ESPN’s list of the top 100 players prior to the start of the season, Fashanu and Brown each worked their way into the top 100.

Porter also made a big move up ESPN’s ranking this season. After starting the season ranked no. 75 on ESPN’s top 100 players in the preseason ranking, Porter ended the year at no. 30.

Here is where ESPN ranked all three players and what it had to say about each.

Joey Porter Jr., cornerback

ESPN’s top 100 rank: 30

What ESPN said:

Porter was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree this season for Penn State. Porter, the 17th-best prospect on Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board, recorded 26 tackles (21 solo) in 10 games for the Nittany Lions. He broke up 11 passes, including a season-high six in a 35-31 win at Purdue on Sept. 1. The six passes defended against the Boilermakers were tied for the second-most in a FBS game this season.

[autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag]’s return to the program in 2022 was a surprise for some considering his potential NFL draft stock in 2022, but his return may have helped lock Porter Jr. into a potential first-round draft pick if the right team comes along in need of a cornerback. Porter Jr. declared for the NFL draft ahead of the Rose Bowl and opted out of the bowl season to prepare for his next step in his football journey and career.

Olu Fashanu, offensive tackle

ESPN top 100 rank: 98

What ESPN said:

Despite being a redshirt sophomore this season, Fashanu was an anchor of the Penn State offensive line and a big part of the success on the ground this season for the Nittany Lions when he was on the field. Unfortunately, he dealt with an injury that sidelined him for part of the season. Fashanu started in eight games this season.

Penn State’s offensive line situation looks a bit more promising in 2023 when [autotag]Olu Fashanu[/autotag] made a surprising announcement that he will be returning to Penn State in 2023 instead of riding off to the NFL as his draft stock continued to rise throughout the season. Fashanu’s return makes the offensive line’s outlook look savory with young offensive stars in the making ready to capitalize on the line’s stability.

Ji'Ayir Brown, safety

ESPN’s top 100 rank: 100

What ESPN said:

Brown started 12 games at safety this season for Penn State and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection. He led the team in total tackles with 74 and led the team in interceptions with four. He had three pass breakups, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles this season. He did a little bit of everything for the Nittany Lions and was a problem for opposing offenses all season.

The Rose Bowl defensive MVP, [autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag], had another solid season for the Nittany Lions after a breakout 2021 season before it. The former JUCO player certainly capitalized on his opportunity at Penn State and now will be heading off to the NFL as an intriguing draft prospect.

You can see ESPN’s full list of the top 100 players from 2022 here.

