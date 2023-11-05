Penn State players are inspired by injured teammate Chop Robinson

Nov. 4—COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Adisa Isaac rushed Taulia Tagovailoa and, along with Abdul Carter, dropped him to the ground in the third quarter.

Isaac got up from the pile, turned to the Penn State sideline and flashed four fingers on each of his hands in honor of fellow defensive end Chop Robinson, who wears No. 44 and who did not play Saturday because of an undisclosed injury.

"I definitely felt bad for him," Isaac said. "I had to get back there for him. That's what I did. I told him, 'I gotta get you one (sack).' That's why I threw up the fours for Chop. It's all love."

Several Nittany Lions said they were inspired by Robinson to play their best against Maryland Saturday at SECU Stadium. As a result, they routed the Terrapins 51-15, handing them their fourth straight loss.

Penn State sacked Tagovailoa six times and forced him into two second-half turnovers.

"Chop is one of our top guys, someone we love a lot and someone we trust," said Carter, a linebacker. "It was personal coming out here and playing for him knowing he couldn't be out there helping us."

Robinson, a preseason All-American, was hurt when an Ohio State offensive lineman hit his helmet while blocking him two weeks ago in Penn State's 20-12 loss. He appeared dazed on the ground before being helped off the field.

Robinson, who's from Gaithersburg, Md., began his college career at Maryland two years ago before transferring to Penn State last year. He had 10 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks, and received All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022. This season, he had five tackles for loss and three sacks before his injury.

He was listed as out on the Big Ten availability report, but he was in full uniform and pads during warmups. When it was time for the defensive linemen to go against the offensive linemen with some contact, he backed off and appeared to wipe away tears.

"It was a little emotional for him back here in Maryland," Isaac said. "He couldn't play, so that obviously stung him a little bit. We still have some season to go. You're gonna see more Chop coming soon. It's something to look out for."

Penn State held Maryland to 234 total yards, including minus-49 rushing yards.

"Of course he inspired us," linebacker Curtis Jacobs said about Robinson. "It really inspired all of us. He definitely wanted to play in this game. I'm glad we were able to support our teammate when he needed us."

Two-QB package: Penn State coach James Franklin delivered on his promise to play quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula together Saturday.

On the Lions' third series, they had a second-and-goal from the Maryland 3 when Pribula entered and carried for 1 yard. Allar returned to the field to join Pribula, which set up a special call by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Pribula took the snap and handed off to Allar, who looked to throw to his right before he was pressured and tossed the ball to tight end Theo Johnson in front of him for a touchdown. Call it the State College Special.

"We've had it in for a while now," Franklin said, "and sometimes (we're) just looking for the right opportunity and time to use it. It wasn't overly productive. But I still think it causes some issues and it causes the next opponents that we're going to play one more thing on film that they have to deal with now.

"I'm happy that we were able to get it out there and use it."

Pribula ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:25 to go.

Felkins delivers: Penn State kicker Alex Felkins made field goal attempts from 30, 35 and 39 yards, including two in the fourth quarter.

Felkins, a transfer from Columbia, has made 13-of-16 field goal tries.

"Felkins has done a really nice job and has gotten very comfortable," Franklin said. "That's been a real positive for us."