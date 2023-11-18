Penn State player availability report for Rutgers released

As expected, Penn State will be in pretty good shape when it comes to its player availability for the regular season home finale on Saturday afternoon. Penn State will only be missing one key player that wasn’t already accounted for this season, and head coach James Franklin already confirmed that news earlier in the week.

Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III was officially ruled out of action on Saturday morning according to the Big Ten-mandated player availability report for the Nittany Lions. Wallace was injured in late October against Indiana and has not been on the field since that point in time. It remains unknown at this time, at least publicly, whether he will be able to return to the field next week in the regular season finale against Michigan State in Detroit.

Here is a look at the updated player availability report for Penn State for this afternoon’s game against Rutgers.

OUT

QUESTIONABLE

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire