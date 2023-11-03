Penn State to play 3 of the Big Ten’s new members in updated 2024 schedule

For the second time this year, Penn State got a full Big Ten schedule update for the 2024 season. On Thursday, the Big Ten announced the full conference schedule for the 2024 college football season, which will be the first year with the conference’s four new members from the Pac-12; Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. Penn State will play three of the new conference members, including two at home.

Penn State will open its Big Ten schedule at home with a game against Illinois on Sept. 28, 2024. The following week, on Oct. 5, Penn State will welcome new Big Ten member UCKLA. The following week, the Nittany Lions will travel to the west coast to face UCLA’s crosstown rivals, USC.

Penn State will get a bye week after the cross-country trip to USC, but will then resume their schedule on the road on Oct. 26 at Wisconsin. Penn State will then host Ohio State on Nov. 2.

A week after hosting Ohio State, Penn State will then host Washington on Nov. 9. Penn State will not play current East Division opponents Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, or Indiana. There will be no divisions in the Big Ten beginning in 2024.

Penn State’s 2024 season will begin on the road against West Virginia in a non-conference matchup. The game will be the second half of a scheduled home-and-home series. Penn State won the first game in the agreement to open the 2023 season in Beaver Stadium.

Here is the full 2024 Penn State schedule:

8/31 – at West Virginia

9/7 – BOWLING GREEN

9/14 – Bye Week

9/21 – KENT STATE

9/28 – ILLINOIS*

10/5 – UCLA*

10/12 – at USC*

10/19 – Bye Week

10/26 – at Wisconsin*

11/2 – OHIO STATE*

11/9 – WASHINGTON*

11/16 – at Purdue*

11/23 – at Minnesota*

11/30 – MARYLAND*

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire