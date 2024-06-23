Penn State picks up commitment from safety Braswell Thomas

Penn State has been picking up some good news on the recruiting trail this weekend. A day after adding a commitment from an in-state running back out of Philadelphia, Penn State is adding a safety to the Class of 2025 out of South Jersey. Braswell Thomas, from Cape May, New Jersey, announced his commitment to Penn State on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas is rated as a three-star safety according to his recruiting profile from 247Sports and On3. Rivals rates Thomas as a four-star receiver. The 6′-2″, 185-pound chose the Nittany Lions over West Virginia following this weekend’s official visit to the Penn State campus.

Thomas has long been a key target for Penn State. Penn State extended an offer to Thomas in March 2023 and looked to be a solid Penn State lean for the duration of his recruiting process. Thomas took visits to Penn State five times between unofficial visits and football camps prior to his official visit this weekend.

Thomas made official visits to West Virginia and Nebraska prior to his official visit to Penn State in June.

Penn State’s Class of 2025 also includes commitments to help out the defensive secondary with cornerbacks Daryus Dixson, Jahmir Joseph and Xxavier Thomas, and safety Antonio Branch Jr.

Here is an updated look at Penn State’s Class of 2025 commitment tracker.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X, Facebook, and Threads.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire