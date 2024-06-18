Penn State picks up commitment from coveted four-star cornerback

Penn State is looking to secure a top recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.

Things have been relatively quiet and slow compared to past classes where they seemed to know where they stood among many of the top targets they were pursuing.

With official visit season taking place at Happy Valley, James Franklin and his staff need a huge showing so they can finish first in the process of these recruits.

They got some fantastic news when four-star cornerback Jahmir Joseph gave his verbal commitment to Penn State on Monday.

Listed as the 22nd-best player at his position and No. 182 in the 2025 class, this is a major win for the Nittany Lions to get the 6-foot, 185-pounder to commit to their program.

He joins fellow cornerback commits Xxavier Thomas and Daryus Dixson in this class, bringing Penn State’s number of cornerbacks up to three. There are now 15 players who are in this class for 2025.

Joseph chose the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame, Stanford, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The four-star was on campus this past weekend taking an official visit, and even though he was scheduled to visit South Carolina this upcoming weekend, he decided the trip to Happy Valley was good enough to officially commit to Penn State.

This seemed to be trending that way for the Nittany Lions as he took his most documented visits to see that program with four, but based on this new age of recruiting, it’s hard to tell until things become official.

Who Penn State will land next to fill out their cornerback group remains to be seen as they would prefer to have four commits in this class with Brandon Finney being a major target still on the board.

