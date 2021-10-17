Penn State passed by division rival in updated USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Penn State did not move up or move down in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll this week while on a bye week, but the Nittany Lions did get passed by one of its division rivals while sitting at home. Michigan State moved up two spots following a close victory over Indiana in week 7, as the Spartans moved up to No. 7 in this week’s coaches poll.

Penn State remained No. 8, the same ranking they held the previous week after suffering its first loss of the season at Iowa in Week 6. Iowa, after getting humiliated at home by Purdue, actually fell behind the Nittany Lions after tumbling from No. 2 down to No. 11 this week.

The Big Ten still has four teams ranked in the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with Penn State coming in behind No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, and No. 7 Michigan State.

Georgia secured all 65 first-place votes in this week’s coaches poll to lock down the No. 1 overall ranking for a second straight week. But Cincinnati’s path to its highest ranking in the coaches ranking was blocked by a resurgent Oklahoma. Oklahoma moved up one spot to No. 2 to replace Iowa behind the Bulldogs, and Cincinnati moved up to No. 3. No. 4 Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan each moved up one spot and the Spartans moved up two. No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oregon round out the top 10 this week.

Former Penn State opponent Auburn popped back up into the top 25 of the coaches poll this week following their win over Arkansas, which dropped the Razorbacks out of the top 25 as their losing skid hits three games after a fun start to the season. Pittsburgh also surged into the rankings this week at No. 23, moving just ahead of No. 24 Clemson to setup a top 25 matchup between the Panthers and Tigers coming up.

Here is the full look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 6-0 1,624 (64) – 2 Oklahoma 7-0 1,508 +1 3 Cincinnati 6-0 1,497 +1 4 Alabama 6-1 1,446 +1 5 Ohio State 5-1 1,305 +1 6 Michigan 6-0 1,299 +1 7 Michigan State 7-0 1,158 +2 8 Penn State 5-1 1,134 – 9 Oklahoma State 6-0 1,093 +3 10 Oregon 5-1 1,048 – 11 Iowa 6-1 1,031 -9 12 Ole Miss 5-1 826 +2 13 Notre Dame 5-1 816 – 14 Kentucky 6-1 763 -3 15 Wake Forest 6-0 696 +1 16 Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 -1 17 Texas A&M 5-2 580 +1 18 NC State 5-1 528 +3 19 SMU 6-0 399 +4 20 Baylor 6-1 369 +7 21 San Diego State 6-0 334 +3 22 Auburn 5-2 315 +4 23 Pittsburgh 5-1 192 +6 24 Clemson 4-2 146 +1 25 UT-San Antonio 7-0 96 +5

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.

