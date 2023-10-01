Penn State overcomes sluggish start to trounce Northwestern, 41-13 [updated]

Sep. 30—EVANSTON, Ill. — Nick Singleton knew he had to move on from his fumble on the opening kickoff Saturday.

And so did his Penn State football teammates after the sluggish first-half performance.

The sixth-ranked Nittany Lions snapped a halftime tie against four-touchdown underdog Northwestern and dominated the second half in a 41-13 victory Saturday at sun-splashed Ryan Field.

Before an announced crowd of 25,064, Penn State (3-0 Big Ten, 5-0) outscored the Wildcats 31-3 in the final 30 minutes on its way to its 10th consecutive victory, its longest such streak since 2007-08.

"I think the offense did a good job of battling back in the second half," quarterback Drew Allar said. "I mean, 31 points is something to be really proud of. The first half obviously did not go the way we wanted, but we did a good job of just chopping wood and pressing because things were there.

"We were just out of rhythm in the beginning of the game."

Allar completed 18-of-33 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown for the Lions, who have a bye next week before facing Massachusetts Oct. 14 on Homecoming weekend.

Singleton, the former Gov. Mifflin star, lost his first fumble since Penn State's 17-7 win over Northwestern last year at rainy Beaver Stadium. The Wildcats (1-2, 2-3) lost 4 yards on their next three snaps and had to settle for Jack Olsen's 33-yard field goal.

"It happened," Singleton said, "so I knew I had to forget about it and just play on because it was early in the game."

Singleton received the bulk of playing time at running back after Kaytron Allen sustained an upper-body injury in the first quarter.

Singleton scored two touchdowns, one on a 2-yard pass from Allar in the third quarter and another on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 80 rushing yards on 21 carries and caught six passes for 39 yards.

"We started rolling in the second half," he said. "We talked to each other in the locker room about sticking to the game plan. We had to keep moving the ball down the field. We knew they'd get tired eventually, which they did.

"Give credit to the O-line, Drew and the tight ends. They're doing their jobs. Our backs are doing their jobs. It's just a team effort."

Penn State looked a bit sleepy for the 11 a.m. local start. Northwestern drove 59 yards for its only touchdown with the help of a 17-yard swing pass to Cam Porter on third-and-16 and a 22-yard pass from Ben Bryant to Porter.

That set up Bryant's 1-yard sneak for a touchdown and a 10-3 lead with 5:46 left before halftime.

The Lions responded later in the period, driving 63 yards with the help of Allar's 25-yard pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Trey Potts scored on a 13-yard run to tie it with 1:16 left before the half.

"I saw Hunter (center Hunter Nourzad) secure a block," Potts said. "I was one-on-one with the safety and just made a move. I made him miss and scored."

Allar and Lambert-Smith hooked up on a 35-yard completion early in the third quarter, which set up Allar's 1-yard sneak for a touchdown that put Penn State ahead for good.

Penn State scored 10 points on its next two series after linebacker Tyler Elsdon stopped quarterback Ben Bryant for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Northwestern 31.

After three plays netted 2 yards, Alex Felkins drilled a 48-yard field goal to give the Lions a 20-10 lead.

Later in the third quarter, freshman cornerback Zion Tracy stopped the Wildcats' fake punt at their 34. Seven plays later, Allar found Singleton on a 2-yard TD pass for a 27-10 lead.

Penn State's defense sacked Bryant and backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan seven times and made 11 tackles for loss overall.

"You could tell as the game went on that they weren't as aggressive," defensive end Adisa Isaac said. "They didn't play with the same tenacity. We felt them laying back and our offense started heating up, so that obviously helped as well. We kept the pressure on their offense."

Later in the fourth quarter, Singleton scored after Penn State started at the Northwestern 40 after a shanked punt. That gave the Lions 30-plus points for the 11th straight game, the nation's longest streak.

Moments later, cornerback Daequan Hardy intercepted a pass, which set up backup quarterback Beau Pribula's 30-yard TD pass to Potts.

"We obviously put up 41 points," Singleton said. "Obviously it was a good game. I felt like we didn't play up to our expectations in the first half. We have to work on that."