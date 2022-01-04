Penn State OT Rasheed Walker declares for the NFL draft

Another Penn State player is heading off to the 2022 NFL draft this spring. On Monday, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker officially declared for the draft with a message posted to his Twitter account.

“I will forever be grateful for the memories I have stated with you all in Happy Valley and will always bleed Blue & White,” Walker said in his statement after crediting James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein for their guidance during his time at Penn State.

“With all that being said, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft,” Walker announced, “This has been a dream of mine since I can remember and I would like to thank you all for being a part of it.”

Walker’s departure to the NFL was expected, although it may have come later than anticipated after so many other Penn State players declared for the draft leading up to the bowl game. Walker had been discussed as a potential first-round talent after the 2021 draft in some way-too-early draft outlooks from draft analysts. A first-round draft grade may not be in the cards anymore, but Walker will undoubtedly be hearing his name called at some point in the 2022 NFL draft.

Walker was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions and earned third-team All-Big Ten recognition this past season. Walker missed Penn State’s final two games of the regular season and did not play in the Outback Bowl after arriving in Tampa on crutches.

Once Walker recovers from his undisclosed injury, he will still have a chance to impress draft scouts in workouts and combine-type drills, as many Penn State players tend to do.

It’s only crazy until you do it. AGTG pic.twitter.com/KYfFTecYMl — Rasheed Walker (@Cin5oTre3) January 3, 2022

Every Penn State player on an NFL playoff roster in 2022

