Penn State OT Olu Fashanu returning to school next season, won’t enter 2023 NFL draft

Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu tells ESPN he will return to school for the 2023 season. The decision comes as a surprise in the NFL world, as @olu_fashanu projected as the top lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft. Huge news for PSU coming off 10-2 year. https://t.co/ZE90qOZzR2 pic.twitter.com/EjTmjwhQeb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

One of the top offensive tackle prospects in all of college football won’t be making the early jump to the pro just yet.

Penn State’s Olu Fashanu will be returning to Happy Valley for the 2023 season instead of entering the 2023 NFL draft, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Widely regarded a perhaps the top prospect at his position in this year’s class, Fashanu was already being projected as a potential top-10 pick in next year’s draft.

Instead, he’ll be returning for another year with the Nittany Lions, where he’ll be able to refine his impressive skill set even further before moving on to the NFL.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections to be thankful for

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire