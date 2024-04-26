Penn State OT Olu Fashanu selected No. 11 overall by New York Jets in 2024 NFL Draft

The first Nittany Lion has been selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu was taken by the New York Jets with the No. 11 overall pick of the first round. He’s the first Penn State offensive tackle to go in the first round since Levi Brown went to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 5 overall in the 2007 draft.

Fashanu was a stalwart on the left side of the offensive line for the last two seasons, dominating opponents as a pass protector. He returned to the Nittany Lions for the 2023 seasons despite being projected as an early round pick after the 2022 season.

He has been a key part of the offensive line being established as a positive for the program after years of the group struggling to put it together, starting 21 games over the last three years, including all 20 that he played in during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Fashanu continued improving in his time in college, earning a start in 2021 in the Outback Bowl when Rasheed Walker — who was the usual starting left tackle — did not play. He then was named second team All-Big Ten and second team All-American in 2022 before making the leap to being a consensus All-American in 2023 while adding the Big Ten OL of the Year award and making first team All-Big Ten.

Fashanu stepped up as a leader and was named a team captain in his final year at Penn State.