Penn State opens as small favorite in Outback Bowl vs. Arkansas

Penn State is heading back to a bowl game after sitting out of the postseason in 2020, and they will be doing so as a favorite. Penn State will face Arkansas for the first time in program history in this year’s Outback Bowl in Tampa, and the early odds on the game are leaning in slight favor of the Nittany Lions against the Razorbacks.

According to Tipico, Penn State is a 2.5-point favorite against the SEC school despite Arkansas being the ranked team in the matchup and having a more successful season than Penn State. Penn State will head to Tampa with uncertainty surrounding the status of the defensive coordinator’s position after a season that saw Penn State lose five games, including its last four matchups against ranked opponents (Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State.

Penn State was 5-3 against the spread this season as a favorite, and 6-2 striaght-up as a favorite. As an underdog this season, Arkansas was 2-3 overall but 4-1 against the spread as an underdog. In a neutral-site bowl game like this, however, a 2.5-point spread may as well be a toss-up.

This is the smallest underdog point spread Arkansas has had place don them all season. As a 4.5-point underdog against Texas A&M in late September, the Razorbacks upset the Aggies 20-10. As a 5.0-point underdog against Ole Miss, Arkansas fell one-point shy in an SEC shootout, 52-51.

This is also Penn State’s smallest point-spread advantage this season, but small lines haven’t exactly gone as planned. Penn State did cover a 4.0-point spread earlier in the season at home against Auburn (28-20), but they lost on the road as a 3.5-point favorite at Michigan State in their last game of the regular season. Penn State has been a 2.5-point underdog against Iowa and Michigan, with both resulting in close losses.

Penn State will face Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Outback Bowl: Penn State-Arkansas odds from Tipico

Penn State: -2.5 (-125)

Arkansas: +2.5 (-102)

Penn State moneyline: -155

Arkansas moneyline: +120

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

