Penn State opens as slight underdog on road vs. Michigan State in Week 13

Penn State is hitting the road for their final game of the regular season this weekend when they visit Michigan State in East Lansing. The two programs have had very different seasons this year with Penn State stumbling since the start of October and Michigan State having their eyes set on a Big Ten East Division title run right up until last week in Columbus.

Michigan State was crushed last week on the road at Ohio State in embarrassing fashion, but the Spartans return home looking to score a rebound and end the season on a winning note. They will do so as a slight favorite this weekend according to the line from Tipico. Tipico is listing Michigan State as a 1.5-point favorite against Penn State, which may be speaking more as a Penn State line on the road against the Spartans.

Penn State-Michigan State odds from Tipico

Penn State: +1.5 (-115)

Michigan State: -1.5 (-105)

Penn State moneyline: -103

Michigan State moneyline: -117

Over 52.5: -108

Under 52.5: -112

Penn State will look to have its first three-game winning streak against the Spartans since a run from 2004 through 2006. The last time the game was played in East Lansing with a ranked Michigan State and unranked Penn State was in 2015, with the Spartans blowing away Penn State to the tune of a 55-16 drubbing that piled on at the end for the Spartans.

