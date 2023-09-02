Penn State opens much-anticipated season Saturday against West Virginia

Sep. 1—It's been a while since Penn State began a college football season with such lofty expectations.

The seventh-ranked Nittany Lions are considered contenders for the Big Ten championship and their first berth in the College Football Playoff.

One of the team captains, however, does not want to look too far ahead. His focus is more on the journey.

"Everybody's talking about the roster we have and the guys we have across the board," tight end Theo Johnson said. "We're in a good spot now. If we can keep growing and keep improving 1% every day, I think by the end of the season the results will take care of themselves and we'll be exactly where we want to be without taking any steps back."

The first step comes Saturday night at 7:30 against old rival West Virginia, a three-touchdown underdog, in front of a Beaver Stadium capacity crowd.

It will be the debut of NBC's television coverage of the Big Ten and most likely the first career start for Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar, the former five-star prospect.

Penn State coach James Franklin declined to say whether Allar would start, but his comments after practice Wednesday night were a strong sign that he would.

"I want him to continue to play like he did last year with poise and a really good understanding of how to manage the game," Franklin said. "I also want him to let the plays come to him because with our running game and with the weapons we have at tight end and wide receiver, he doesn't have to force anything.

"He doesn't have to feel like he has too much on his shoulders."

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, both Freshman All-Americans last year, lead the ground attack for the Lions.

Singleton, who starred at Gov. Mifflin, rushed for 1,061 yards, 12 touchdowns and a 6.8 average and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Allen ran for 867 yards and 10 scores. They became the first Big Ten freshman teammates to gain at least 700 rushing yards apiece.

"The thing that sticks out to me with Singleton is you don't see the speed and the strength combination (in other backs)," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. "You see guys who are fast or who are big and strong, but you don't see the combo. He can break one tackle and go to the house, and that's scary.

"Allen is talented and versatile. They're really good. They've gotten a lot of press and they deserve it."

Brown also praised the Penn State defense, which returns seven starters from its nationally ranked unit last season and many others who saw significant time.

"Manny (Diaz) is one of the top (defensive) coordinators in the country," Brown said. "I'm probably being conservative, but they have nine draft picks on their two-deep (depth chart) on defense. They're talented everywhere.

"It starts up front. At end, they have three guys who are big-time players."

Chop Robinson, a preseason All-American, will start at end with Adisa Isaac, and they will be backed up by Dani Dennis-Sutton, one of the top-rated players in the Lions' vaunted 2022 recruiting class.

Cornerback Kalen King, a potential first-round draft pick next year, anchors the secondary.

"I feel like our defense is gonna set the tone," King said, "and keep the same hunger that we had previously. We're gonna go out there and do what we're supposed to do."

Penn State and West Virginia have met 59 times, the last one coming in 1992 at Morgantown, W. Va. The Lions won that afternoon 40-26 in quarterback Kerry Collins' first college start. The Mountaineers have lost their last 19 games in State College since a 19-14 victory in 1954.

They return 13 starters from their 5-7 team last season, including preseason All-American center Zach Frazier. They've been picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12.

"This is a tough opener," Brown said, "not only because of the talent (the Lions have) but you're also going on the road."

This is the first time that Penn State is opening a season at home since drubbing Idaho 79-7 in 2019.

"Our fans are gonna be crazy," King said. "Our fans are gonna be out of this world. It's gonna be a real tough environment for West Virginia. I'm just ready, man."

------

Rich Scarcella's pick

Penn State 38, West Virginia 14

The Nittany Lions have more talent on offense and defense and more depth than the Mountaineers. Many fans are eager to see Drew Allar make his first start at quarterback, but expect running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and the defense to stand out in a comfortable win.