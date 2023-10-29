Penn State opens as double-digit favorite at Maryland in Week 10

After finding a way to grind out a victory at home against Indiana in Week 9, Penn State will hit the road to take on border rival Maryland in Week 10. Penn State has historically dominated the Terrapins, but Maryland could still be a dangerous threat on the road as they look to snap a three-game losing skid.

Penn State will open the week as a double-digit favorite against the Terrapins according to the initial betting lines posted by FanDuel. Penn State is a 10.5-point favorite on the road against Maryland this weekend, and the betting trends could be favorable to the Nittany Lions in this week’s Big Ten East matchup in College Park.

Here is a look at this week’s opening odds provided by FanDuel.

The Lines

Here are the updated odds for this week’s game from FanDuel.

Penn State -10.5 (-110)

Maryland +10.5 (-110)

Penn State money line: -420

Maryland money line: +320

Total: 51.0

Betting Trends

After starting the season 6-0 against the spread, Penn State has fallen shy of a cover in each of its last two games against Ohio State and Indiana. Now 6-2 ATS, Penn State is also 6-1 ATS as a double-digit favorite with its only blemish coming against Indiana this past week. Penn State is also 4-1 ATS at home in Beaver Stadium and 2-1 on the road (2-0 as a favorite ATS on the road).

Penn State did help get the game against Indiana to go over the point total, the fifth time that has happened this season.

Maryland is just 3-5 ATS this season, and they are 0-1 ATS as an underdog (against Ohio State). Maryland has gone 0-3 ATS in each of their last three games, which were also straight-up losses.

Four of Maryland’s eight games played this season have gone over, so it may be a coin flip on whether or not this week’s game goes over the point total.

Penn State is 7-2 straight-up and 6-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings with Maryland, but the series is 2-7 going over the point total in that span.

Injury Report

Penn State listed a number of players out for its home game against Indiana this past week, including star defensive end Chop Robinson, a former Maryland player. Robinson was taken out of the Ohio State game two games ago with a head injury. It is not believed to be a season-ending injury but Penn State will be cautious with his status as much as necessary before getting him back on the field. Whether he plays this week against the Terrapins remains unknown.

Penn State also lost wide receiver Harrison Wallace III to an injury in the first half against Indiana, putting his status in jeopardy moving forward as well.

Maryland could be in some better shape with its roster this weekend with no significantly notable injuries on the radar at this time.

Last Game

Penn State struggled at home to put away a struggling Indiana Hoosiers team but did come up with the big plays it needed in the final clutch moments. A 57-yard touchdown pass from Drew Allar to KeAndre Lambert-Smith broke a late 24-24 tie and the defense recorded a safety on the ensuing possession to help Penn State put the clamps down on a win in Beaver Stadium. It wasn’t pretty but it got the job done. Penn State’s defense gave up two long touchdowns of 90 yards and 69 yards in the game and gave up more points (21) than any other game this season.

Maryland dropped its third straight Big Ten game with a loss at Northwestern. Maryland’s 33-27 loss to the Wildcats was keyed in part by a pair of turnovers by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa with one interception leading to a Northwestern touchdown and a fumble allowing the Wildcats to seal the win.

Penn State has won the last two meetings in this series, including last year’s 30-0 victory in State College. Penn State dominated Maryland in their last trip to College Park in 2021 with a 31-14 victory. Maryland’s last home win against Penn State came in 1961.

