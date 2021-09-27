Penn State opens as double-digit favorite against Indiana in Week 5

Penn State returns to Big Ten play in week 5 with a home game against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Nittany Lions are looking for revenge from last season’s opening loss in Bloomington, and the oddsmakers are all in on Penn state getting the job done this weekend.

According to the odds at the beginning of the week from Tipico, Penn State is favored by -10.5 points against the visiting Hoosiers. The line seems to make some sense as Penn state is trending upward while the Hoosiers are coming into the week with two losses already against quality teams like Iowa and Cincinnati.

Penn State lost last year’s matchup with the Hoosiers in overtime. The season-opening loss set Penn State on a dreadful path to a 0-5 start to the season, while it rocketed Indiana to one of its best seasons ever. This season, the results have shifted with Penn State off to a 4-0 start while Indiana has floating right at .500 and searching for some offensive consistency.

Here is a look at the current odds for Penn State’s home game against Indiana in Week 5, courtesy of Tipico;

Penn State -10.5 (-112)

Indiana +10.5 (-108)

Penn State moneyline: -450

Indiana moneyline: +330

Over/Under: 52.5

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Related

Penn State fans will love where Kirk Herbstreit has the Nittany Lions ranked Penn State is highest-ranked Big Ten team in Week 4 AP Top 25 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll moves Penn State up two spots after Week 4 James Franklin says Penn State players may have been over confident vs. Villanova Villanova QB said Beaver Stadium crowd wasn't that intimidating 5 takeaways from Penn State's Week 4 win vs Villanova

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.