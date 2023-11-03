Penn State will open Big Ten play at home next year for the first time since 2015

Nov. 2—Penn State will open Big Ten play at home for the first time since 2015 and will face new members UCLA and USC on back-to-back weekends, according to the 2024 conference schedule announced Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will begin Big Ten play Sept. 28 against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, the first time they will not be on the road for a conference opener since they faced Rutgers at home eight years ago.

Penn State then will take on UCLA Oct. 5 in State College, potentially its first meeting against the Bruins since 1968, and then will travel to play USC Oct. 12 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The last time the Lions and the Trojans met, USC won 52-49 in the memorable 2017 Rose Bowl.

After their second bye week, the Lions will play Oct. 28 at Wisconsin, followed by home games against Ohio State and Washington, potentially their first matchup against the Huskies since the 2017 Fiesta Bowl.

Penn State will finish with trips to Purdue and Minnesota before facing Maryland Nov. 30 at Beaver Stadium.

The Lions will begin next season Aug. 31 at West Virginia before meeting Bowling Green Sept. 7 at Beaver Stadium. After their first bye week, they will play Kent State Sept. 21 at home.

The Big Ten opponents for the 2025 through 2028 seasons were announced in October. No dates for those games have been announced.