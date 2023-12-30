Penn State, Ole Miss try to add luster to their seasons in Peach Bowl

Dec. 29—ATLANTA — The hump for each Peach Bowl participant might as well be Mount McKinley.

No. 11 Ole Miss has reached 10 wins in two of the last three seasons, but has gone 0-5 against Alabama and Georgia in the Southeastern Conference.

No. 10 Penn State has reached double-digit victories five times in the last eight seasons, but has gone 4-12 against Michigan and Ohio State during that stretch.

"We embrace the expectations," Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said Friday. "But we take a lot of pride in the consistency (we've had) and how we've been able to play over the majority of our time at Penn State.

"I think sometimes people take that for granted and don't realize how challenging that is in today's college football."

Penn State (10-2) and Ole Miss (10-2) have a chance to make history when they meet in the 56th Peach Bowl Saturday at noon (TV-ESPN) before a sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Lions can become the sixth team with five or more 11-win seasons since 2016, joining Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson. They also can become the first school to win every bowl in the New Year's Six in their first Peach Bowl appearance.

The Rebels are looking for their first 11-win season and only their second top-10 final ranking since 1969. Yet they and the rest of the SEC have been overshadowed by Georgia and Alabama.

"I don't think many people have gotten over that hump," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "I know that we get criticized when we don't get over the Alabama and Georgia hump, but really outside of the one LSU year (2019), I don't know many people who have.

"We'll just continue to work at it."

Kiffin's fourth team at Ole Miss has a mind-boggling 50 transfers on its roster, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, who began his career at USC in 2021. Dart has completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,985 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC with 276.6 passing yards per game.

"I think he (Dart) has done a really good job of making plays with his feet," Franklin said, "making plays with his mind, making plays with his arm and distributing the ball to multiple playmakers."

Tre Harris, one of three Rebels wide receivers with at least 47 receptions, has a team-high 851 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. Dayton Wade (52-769, four TDs) and Jordan Watkins (53-741, three TDs) also have been effective.

They'll go against Penn State's talented secondary, which will be without starting cornerback Johnny Dixon, who has opted out of the game.

Kalen King, the other starter, likely will play a limited number of snaps, so young cornerbacks like Cam Miller, Zion Tracy and Elliot Washington will see significant action.

"Obviously it's going to be challenging because of the type of wide receivers and offense we'll be playing," Franklin said. "These are the guys that we are also going to be depending on next season, so it creates more opportunities for them in this game."

Ole Miss also has Quinshon Judkins, who has rushed for 1,052 yards and 15 touchdowns. He'll test Penn State's top-ranked rushing defense, which has held opponents to 69.7 yards per game and which will be without end Chop Robinson, who opted out of the game.

The Rebels, who have allowed 151.9 rushing yards per game, will be challenged by the Lions, who lead the Big Ten in rushing behind the 1-2 punch of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton. They've combined for 1,553 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar has completed 61.1% of his throws for 2,336 yards and 23 touchdowns against one interception in his first season as the starter.

"He does a phenomenal job of taking care of the ball and commanding the offense," Kiffin said, "and getting the ball in the right place. When it's not there, when it breaks down, he does a great job of scrambling and making plays."

Each team can enhance the perception of its season with a victory.

"It would just solidify everything," Penn State offensive tackle Caedan Wallace said. "That's what we want. Wins and losses are what they are, but getting 11 wins would be good."

------

Rich Scarcella's pick

Penn State 27, Ole Miss 21

The Nittany Lions will be tested by the Rebels' fast-paced and balanced offense, but Penn State's offense and special teams have an advantage over Ole Miss. The addition of wide receiver Trey Wallace is a lift for the Lions. Bowl games often come down to which team is more engaged.