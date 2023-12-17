Penn State OL Caedan Wallace declares for NFL Draft and confirms status for Peach Bowl

Penn State will be looking to fill some massive shoes on the offensive line following the likely departure of Olu Fashanu to the NFL draft in 2024. And it turns out the Nittany Lions will have another big spot to fill in the trenches next season. Caedan Wallace has decided he will also be taking his next steps toward the NFL by declaring his intent to enter the 2024 NFL draft, but he will play one more game with the Nittany Lions.

Wallace announced his future plans with a post on his social media account on Saturday, confirming he will head off to the NFL but will suit up to play in the Peach Bowl as Penn State takes on Ole Miss on Dec. 30.

“After much consideration, I have made the decision to declare for the 2024 NFL Dradrt following our upcoming competition on the 2023 Peach Bowl,” Wallace said in his released statement. “This decision comes with a mix of excitement and nostalgia as I leave behind the memories of Happy Valley, the 107,000 passionate fans and the unique spirit that defines this community.”

Wallace is wrapping up his fifth season with the program. He could have added an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s decision on how to handle the 2020 COVID season. Wallace has been an anchor at right tackle with 39 career starts for the Nittany Lions. He is coming off his best season as a lineman and received honorable All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s coaches and media this season.

Wallace is the fourth Nittany Lion to declare for the 2024 NFL draft while leaving behind NCAA eligibility. He joins defensive end Chop Robinson, tight end Theo Johnson, and linebacker Curtis Jacobs. Fashanu is projected to be a possible top-10 pick but has not formally announced his plans for his future at this time. Fashanu has said he will practice with the team and make the trip to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, but he has not officially ruled out one more season with Penn State, although many expect he will head to the NFL after turning down a potential first-round draft pick a year ago to return to Penn State.

Penn State will face Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 30. The game kicks off at 12 pm ET.

