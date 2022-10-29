Penn State, Ohio State trade fourth-quarter touchdowns

It was an unorthodox path to the end zone but for Penn State fans all that matters is the Nittany Lions wound up with 6 points and the lead against Ohio State on Saturday in State College.

2 field goal misses are eliminated for Penn State after penalty calls pic.twitter.com/w81ZQsCZUO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE On 4th & Goal Kaytron Allen fights through for the @PennStateFball TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/OcLcDj9Udl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Penn State just had a red zone possession that included two missed field goals, a goal line fumble, two fourth down conversions, and finally a touchdown pic.twitter.com/UhawWl3Qr2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 29, 2022

The lead didn’t last long as Ohio State took 3 plays to score a touchdown. After the PAT, the Buckeyes led 23-21. They went 75 yards in 35 seconds.

TREVEYON HENDERSON TO THE HOUSE@OhioStateFB takes the lead right back! 🌰 pic.twitter.com/DcW9nwmja0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

