Penn State at Ohio State matchups

Oct. 19—QUARTERBACKS

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (1,651 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, 1 interception) has gone five consecutive games without an interception for No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten).

Penn State's Drew Allar is also a first-year starter. The sophomore from Medina has passed for 1,254 yard and nine touchdowns and has not thrown an interception for the No. 6 Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten).

Advantage: Ohio State

RUNNING BACKS

Dallan Hayden jumped from No. 4 or No. 5 to No. 1 for the Buckeyes at running back against Purdue last Saturday because of injuries to TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum. He rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries. But going against Penn State without Henderson, Williams and Trayanum is not something Ohio State wants to do.

Penn State has two dangerous running backs in sophomores Nick Singleton (378 yards, 6 touchdowns) and Kaytron Allen (384 yards, 3 touchdowns). Singleton rushed for 1,061 yards last season and Allen ran for 867 yards.

Advantage: Penn State

RECEIVERS

Marvin Harrison Jr. leads Ohio State's receivers with 31 catches, 604 yards and 5 touchdowns. No. 2 receiver Emeka Egbuka did not play in a 41-7 win over Purdue because of a knee injury.

Keandre Lambert-Smith (31 catches, 402 yards, 3 touchdowns) is Penn State's top receiver. Tight ends Theo Johnson (16 catches, 167 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Tyler Warren (5 touchdown catches) play a big role in the Nittany Lions' passing game.

Advantage: Ohio State

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ohio State's offensive line might have had its best game of the season against Purdue. OSU's 497 yards of total offense was by far its highest total against a Big Ten team this season.

Penn State has experienced veterans at four offensive line positions. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, who was second-team All-Big Ten a year ago, might be the best of that group.

Advantage: Penn State

DEFENSIVE LINE

Ohio State's defensive ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer combined for three sacks against Purdue and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams continued to play well. He has six tackles for losses.

Defensive end Adisa Isaac (5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for losses) leads Penn State's pass rush.

Advantage: Ohio State

LINEBACKERS

Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers remain the starters but Cody Simon has gotten in for a few more plays in recent games for Ohio State.

Penn State's Abdul Carter, who was second-team All-Big Ten last season as a freshman, and Curtis Jacobs are returning starters. Middle linebacker Kobe King has four tackles for losses.

Advantage: Penn State

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Cornerback Denzel Burke has been the shining star of the resurgence of OSU's defensive backfield this season. If the injury that caused him to limp off the field at Purdue lingers it could play a big role in the outcome of this week's game.

Penn State cornerback Kalen King has been called a future first-round draft pick by some people. Nickel back Daequan Hardy leads the Nittany Lions with two interceptions.

Advantage: Ohio State

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jayden Fielding is 7 for 7 on field goals. Egbuka's injury might make Jayden Ballard OSU's punt returner for a second consecutive game.

Penn State kicker Alex Felkins is 7 of 9 on field goal attempts. Daequan Hardy returned two punts for touchdowns last week in a 63-0 win over UMass.

Advantage: Penn State

RECRUITING UPDATE

Air Noland, a 5-star quarterback from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., who has committed to Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class, completed 14 of 22 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-29 win over East Paulding (Ga.) High School last Friday night. For the season he has connected on 84 of 131 passes for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Ohio State has offered 4-star 2024 defensive end Amaris Williams of Clinton, N.C. who verbally committed to Florida in June.

Eli Lee, a 3-star linebacker from Akron Hoban High School who is in the 2025 recruiting class, used X (Twitter) to say he has received an offer from Ohio State.

SAY WHAT

"I'm not one to say much."

— OSU receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

BUCKEYES TRIVIA

1. What is the most passes Ryan Day threw in a game as a college quarterback?

2. Who passed for more yards as a college quarterback — Ryan Day or Jim Harbaugh?

3. What three sports did Ryan Day play in high school?

4. What three sports did Jim Harbaugh play in high school?

Answers: 1. 65; 2. Day 7,670 to 5,214; 3. Football, basketball, baseball; 4. Football, basketball, baseball.