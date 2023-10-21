Penn State-Ohio State 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Nittany Lions, Buckeyes

ESPN's "College GameDay" crew made its picks for Saturday's hotly anticipated matchup between No. 6 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, the site of the game.

All five panelists, including celebrity guest picker and former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, selected the Buckeyes to come away with the victory in the crucial Big Ten contest with serious implications for the conference and national title races.

Here's a rundown of each pick for the noon ET kickoff:

Penn State-Ohio State predictions on "College GameDay": Who C.J. Stroud, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso picked:

Desmond Howard: Ohio State

Pat McAfee: Ohio State

C.J. Stroud: Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

Lee Corso: Ohio State

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Penn State-Ohio State