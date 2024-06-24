Penn State officially lands coveted 2025 four-star Max Granville

The wins keep coming for Penn State, James Franklin, and his staff.

After the early part of their official visit season started out slow on the commitment front, it has completely taken off with many of their top targets jumping on board.

The Nittany Lions were hovering around one of the top classes nationally, and with some of the players they have already landed, they should be able to secure that by the time the 2025 class rankings are finalized.

One player who is certainly going to give them a boost is their newest commit Max Granville.

A four-star edge rusher and linebacker from the state of Texas, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has been high on the wish list of Penn State for a while. This was a process that many recruiting analysts thought would be tough to win with Texas A&M and Oklahoma so involved in his process.

However, there continued to be great feedback coming out regarding out Granville felt about the program and coaching staff as a whole. That continued to be the case when he was on campus for an official visit during the weekend of May 31.

But with two more scheduled officials to A&M and Oklahoma following his departure from State College, there were many who didn’t think Penn State could get this done.

Instead, they landed one of their biggest wins of the cycle by picking up a commitment from No. 167 player in the 2025 class.

Granville has NFL pedigree with his dad spending four years playing for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a major part of the recruitment process of his son and liked what the Nittany Lions had to offer.

Ultimately, though, a huge deciding factor was his mother, and after his official visit, Penn State left a very good impression upon the 2025 recruit and his family.

Now, they have Granville on board as their 18th commit in the class.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire