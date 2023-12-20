Penn State officially hires Tom Allen as new defensive coordinator [updated]

Dec. 19—The Penn State Board of Trustees formally approved the hiring of former Indiana head coach Tom Allen as the football team's new defensive coordinator and linebacker coach on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old Allen replaces Manny Diaz, who left the Nittany Lions earlier this month after two very successful seasons to become head coach at Duke.

Allen is expected to be introduced Wednesday at a Beaver Stadium press conference.

"I have always had a ton of respect for Tom Allen," Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement released by the university, "and we are excited to welcome him to our staff. I've enjoyed following his coaching career, and his experience as a play caller will bring tremendous value to our program.

"Coach Allen has led aggressive and attacking style defenses that will complement what we have already established."

Allen was fired last month after going 33-49 in seven seasons as Hoosiers head coach. He had served as Indiana's defensive coordinator in 2016 before he replaced Kevin Wilson as head coach.

Allen's best season came in the pandemic-affected 2020 season when Indiana went 6-2, including a controversial one-point win over Penn State in overtime. He was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year that season and the national Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association.

"I am thrilled for this opportunity with Penn State football and want to thank Coach Franklin and Dr. Kraft (director of athletics Patrick Kraft) for believing in me," Allen said in a statement. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Franklin and having been across the sidelines from him, I've seen what he is building here.

"To be trusted to join this storied program has me fired up. I can't wait to get to work alongside this coaching staff and these student-athletes and to immerse myself in the Happy Valley community."

Allen also coached nine seasons as a college assistant at Wabash, Lambuth, Drake, Arkansas State, Ole Miss and South Florida. He coached for 15 seasons at the high school level in Florida and Indiana. As head coach at Ben Davis High in Indianapolis, he went 25-12 in three seasons.

During his time at Indiana, Allen coached four defensive players who were named All-Americans: Aaron Casey, 2023, second team; Tiawan Mullen, 2020, first team; Micah McFadden, 2020, third team; and Tegray Scales, 2017, second team.

Casey, McFadden and Scales were Indiana linebackers who were named to the All-Big Ten first team during Allen's tenure.

Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter and defensive analyst Robb Smith will coordinate the Penn State defense during preparations for the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss Dec. 30 in Atlanta and during the game.

Diaz was head coach for three seasons at Miami (Fla.) before the Hurricanes fired him and Franklin hired him.

This season, Penn State ranks first nationally in total defense (223.2 yards per game) , rushing defense and sacks and third in scoring defense (11.4 points per game) and passing defense.