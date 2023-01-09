Penn State officially announces addition of Storm Duck

As classes return to being in session for the winter in State College, Penn State is officially welcoming some of its newest members of the football program to the fold. Among the latest additions by way of the transfer portal is Storm Duck, who committed to Penn State from the transfer portal after leaving the University of North Carolina.

Duck committed to Penn State on Dec. 28, 2022 and was officially welcomed to the program on Monday.

In 12 games for the Tar Heels this past season, Duck recorded 46 tackles, including 36 solo tackles and one tackle for a loss, forced one fumble, and intercepted three passes. His addition will be an immediate boost to the depth chart as Penn State is set to lose Joey Porter Jr. early to the NFL draft in 2023.

Duck will be a graduate transfer upon his arrival in State College. He will have one final year of eligibility at his disposal with the Nittany Lions (he is also eligible for a sixth year from the NCAA due to the pandemic-stricken 2020 season if he chooses to take advantage of it).

Duck was a three-star recruit in North Carolina’s Class of 2019. The South Carolina native committed to the Tar Heels over offers from West Virginia, Temple, Appalachian State, Army, and a handful of FCS programs. Penn State was not among the schools listed by 247Sports as interested in his high school recruiting process.

