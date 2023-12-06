Penn State offers one of the top Big Ten receivers in transfer portal

It is no secret that Penn State is in need of playmakers at wide receiver going into the 2024 season. With the opening of the transfer portal this week, Penn State is certainly not wasting time trying to give new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki some new weapons to play with. And they are looking to attract some talent from right within the Big Ten with its latest offer.

Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley announced on his social media account on Tuesday evening that he has received an offer from Penn State. McCulley also announced he has received an offer from South Carolina, and more will be on the way if they have not already.

McCulley entered the transfer portal last week, and the opening of the transfer period on Monday made him one of the names to watch. McCulley was the Big Ten’s 11th-leading receiver in 2023 with 48 receptions for 644 yards this season. McCulley caught 6 touchdowns for the Hoosiers.

McCulley had a69-yard touchdown catch against Penn State this season, which was one of two rare long plays given up by the Penn State defense this season. He had three other catches to record 96 yards in the game against the Nittany Lions, which was a win for Penn State in November. But Penn State is also hoping to get receivers who can break big plays like that in the offense, so that play likely stands out to James Franklin and the staff.

Another big play for another big TD 💥@IndianaFootball jumps ahead, 14-7, at No. 10 Penn State. 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/VaVhLJss75 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 28, 2023

Indiana is undergoing a coaching change this offseason. The school parted ways with Tom Allen after a tough few seasons and hired Curt Cignetti from James Madison to take over the program moving forward.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire