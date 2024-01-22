Penn State offers Jotavion Pierce, a rising safety in the Class of 2025

Penn State was busy handing out scholarship offers over the weekend after hosting a number of potential Nittany Lions for a junior day event. One of the players receiving an offer this weekend was Jotavion Pierce, a rising safety out of Alabama.

Pierce is a 6′-2″, 185-pound safety recruit in the Class of 2025 playing for Montgomery Catholic Prep in Montgomery, Alabama. Pierce is expected to visit Penn State’s campus sometime this spring as he continues through his recruiting process.

Pierce has no recruiting ranking from any of the recruiting outlets at this point in the recruiting process, but he has a small handful of power conference offers on the table already. Prior to receiving an offer from Penn State, Pierce has received offers from Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Houston.

It is still too early to gauge just where Pierce is heading with his decision-making, but the On3 recruiting prediction machine calculates Auburn to be the favorite to land Pierce’s commitment with a 79.6% chance.

Penn State’s Class of 2025 currently consists of seven commits and ranks no. 6 in the nation early on in the recruiting cycle according to the updated 247Sports team rankings. On3 ranks Penn State at no. 15 in their updated Class of 2025 team rankings.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire