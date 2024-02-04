Penn State offers Class of 2026 LB Isaiah Harris

Penn State hosted a number of high school football recruits for another weekend recruiting event this weekend, and one rising linebacker recruit went home with a scholarship offer. Isaiah Harris, from Michigan, announced he received an offer from Penn State following his visit with the program this weekend.

“After a great day in Happy Valley, and a great conversation with [cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith], I am blessed to receive an offer from Penn State University,” Harris posted on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account on Saturday.

Harris already has a number of offers, including a Big Ten offer from Indiana. Other programs with offers extended to Harris include Louisville, Bowling Green, and Central Michigan.

Harris is a 6′-1″ 195-pound linebacker in the Class of 2026 from Saline, MI. He has not been rated by the recruiting services just yet as he is in the Class of 2026, but the early interest is a suggestion he will be on the radar for the recruiting analysts.

The way-too-early recruiting prediction machine outlook from On3 gives Penn State a 64.4% chance of securing a commitment from Harris, but this is far too early in the process to suggest where Harris will ultimately end up.

Penn State does already have one commitment on the board for the Class of 2026. That is the top-rated in-state recruit in the Class of 2026, running back Messiah Mickens. The Harrisburg native, a four-star recruit according to three major recruiting services, committed to Penn State in August 2023.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire