Penn State offers All-American returner in transfer portal

Once again, James Franklin and the new offensive coordinator, Andy Kotelnicki, have hit the transfer portal hard in search of much-needed difference-makers at the receiver position. After offering one of the top Big Ten receivers in the transfer portal the other day, Donaven McCulley, Penn State, has offered McCulley’s Indiana teammate.

On Wednesday morning, All-American return man Jaylin Lucas announced on social media that he received an offer from the Nittany Lions. Lucas also announced that he received an offer from Arizona State as well.

After only entering the portal early this morning, Lucas should see more offers come his way, considering his versatility and special teams ability. Lucas was 14th in the country in combined kick return yardage and has returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in his two seasons with the Hoosiers, including one against Purdue this season. He could be a possible replacement for redshirt senior return man Daequan Hardy.

INDIANA TO THE HOUSE!!!! A 100 yard house call for @jaylinlucas1 and @IndianaFootball 😤 pic.twitter.com/BgMCpVLF1p — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

At only 5’9, Lucas is by no means an outside deep-threat wide receiver, but he has played slot receiver and running back throughout his college career. He totaled 67 rushes for 275 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in 34 receptions for 247 yards and two scores. He is the very definition of a versatile playmaker who can create a big gain at any point due to his elusiveness.

Lucas represents what new offensive Andy Kotelnicki wants to do with Penn State’s offense, which is to put players in space to make plays. Not only would he be an outlet for Drew Allar, but he would be a nice complement to the more physical backs Penn State currently has on its roster.

Indiana is seeing plenty of players entering the portal after firing head coach Tom Allen and hiring Curt Cignetti away from James Madison.

Blessed to receive an offer from “Penn State ”🙏🏾@CoachCollins46 pic.twitter.com/aTVaHjXMn8 — jaylin lucas (@jaylinlucas1) December 6, 2023

