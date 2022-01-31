Penn State offensive lineman intends to enter NCAA transfer portal

Add another Penn State player to the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Anthony Whigan has announced, via Twitter, he intends to enter his name into the NCAA database to properly evaluate his potential graduate transfer options.

“I would like to thank the coaches, my teammates and the awesome fans here at Penn State,” Whigan said in his statement. “I’m blessed to have had the support from you guys as a Nittany Lion.”

“With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 1 year of eligibility left,” Whigan said.

As noted by Whigan, the offensive lineman from Maryland will have one final year of eligibility to make use of wherever he ends up next.

Whigan was one of the many players to make their way to Penn State as a transfer from Lackawanna Community College. Following two seasons with the junior college program, Whigan transferred to Penn State in 2018 and appeared in two games as a junior. He appeared in all nine games for the Nittnay Lions in 2020, all on special teams.

After not appearing on the updated roster provided by Penn State earlier in January, it was apparent Whigan would be moving on to a new program through the transfer portal. So it remains highly unlikely Whigan will be continuing his football career elsewhere.

Offensive line depth and quality is certainly in the spotlight this offseason after showing to be the weakest spot on the roster during the 2021 season. While there hasn’t been a whole lot of waves being made in the transfer portal in terms of players being pursued and recruited by Penn State, offensive line help through the transfer portal should be on the radar this offseason for James Franklin.

The good news is Penn State is apparently off to a solid start in recruiting offensive linemen for the Class of 2023 and, now, the Class of 2024. But that won’t help much in 2022.

