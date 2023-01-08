Penn State offensive lineman announces end of football career

Penn State offensive lineman Bryce Effner will not be coming back for another season in Happy Valley, nor will he think about pursuing a career at the next level. According to a statement Effner posted on his Instagram account on Sunday, Effner is officially moving on from football entirely after finishing off his run in State College with a Rose Bowl victory.

“These past five years at Penn State have been some of the best years of my life,” Effner said. “I will always cherish the memories and relationships made. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to end such a special chapter of my life in such a memorable way. However, it is time for me to step away from the game I love.”

Effner played five seasons at Penn State as a redshirt senior this past season. He would have been eligible for a sixth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA for all student-athletes iom[acted by the COVID season of 2020, but Effner is seeing this as the right moment to walk away as his own decision.

“Capping off my career with a Rose Bowl victory is something not many are lucky enough to say,” Effner said in his statement.

Penn State’s offensive line may miss his veteran presence but the unit looks to be in pretty good shape moving forward into 2023 and beyond. Olu Fashanu announced he is returning for another season despite being a rising NFL draft prospect, and the Nittany Lions just landed some massive recruits for the offensive line in the Class of 2023 with J'ven Williams and Alex Birchmeier.

