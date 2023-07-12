Penn State offensive line target in Florida sets commitment date

Penn State’s pursuit of talented offensive linemen in the Class of 2024 continues with positive results. With a few offensive linemen already on the commitment board for the current recruiting cycle, Penn State is hoping to keep on adding depth in the trenches. While the Nittany Lions may be the trending favorite for one three-star target in the northeast, it appears as though Penn State will be looking to score a bit of an upset down south later this week.

Tye Hylton, a four-star offensive lineman from Oviedo, Florida, announced on his Twitter account he will be announcing his commitment decision on Friday, July 14. Penn State is considered among the finalists for Hylton’s commitment according to multiple recruiting outlets.

Penn State extended an offer to Hylton in May of this year. Not long after receiving his scholarship offer, Hylton made an official visit to Penn State’s campus in early June.

Penn State is up against some stiff in-state competition for Hylton down in Florida. Hylton will reportedly be choosing between Penn State, Florida State, Florida, and Miami. Penn State being the lone out-of-state school in the running is interesting, although Florida State appears to be the favorite according to recruiting projections. The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Penn State just a 2.4% chance of winning the commitment. Florida State is the decisive favorite with an 85.9% chance of getting the commitment.

Penn State is the runaway favorite for another three-star recruit from out of the state. Three-star offensive lineman Liam Andrews, from Massachusetts, is a player trending heavily in Penn State’s favor according to the recruiting projections. So if Penn State does miss out on a major pickup in Florida, there could still be another offensive lineman on the way to join the group already assembled.

Penn State has already received commitments from Cooper Cousins, Donovan Harbour, Garrett Sexton, and Eagan Boyer to add to the offensive line in the Class of 2024. That follows a Class of 2023 that was fueled by the additions of five-star offensive tackle J’ven Williams, and four-star players Alex Birchmeier and Chimdy Onoh.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire